The city of Edina’s Arts & Culture Commission seeks submissions for the themed public virtual art gallery, “From Struggling to Healing: A Continuum,” an exhibition exploring how the Edina community has experienced the challenges and mending of this past year.
The virtual art gallery is one of the commission’s work plan initiatives for 2021. The exhibition is being co-produced by the commission and Mosaic, a student group at Edina High School focused on creating an inclusive school culture. The joint effort aims to generate awareness of Edina’s journey toward racial equity and social justice.
“Whether it is through visual or performance art – painting, sculpture, photography, speech, music, spoken word, dance – we are open to all mediums that explore our community members’ expression from struggling to healing during the upheaval of 2020 and beyond,” said Shreya Konkimalla, a member of both the Arts & Culture Commission and Mosaic.
“We seek to celebrate all voices and perspectives in our community through a wide definition of the arts. Creating space for an open and honest dialogue about experiences, challenges, backgrounds and history is crucial in building and strengthening a cohesive community.”
Artwork of all types will be considered for inclusion in the virtual gallery. Submissions can be of still images, video, written word and other forms. Talents and skills of all ages, backgrounds and experiences are welcomed. All submissions should include a title, a description of the work and the creator’s name and age. Each submission will be reviewed using the Human Rights & Relations Commission’s rubric for evaluating inclusion in public art in City facilities. Categories include representation, gender inclusion, race/ethnicity inclusion, accuracy and feeling.
To learn more or submit a piece for possible inclusion in the gallery, visit bettertogetheredina.org.
Submissions will be accepted all year. The first round of submissions will be reviewed by March 12. The Arts & Culture Commission and Mosaic hope to launch the virtual gallery by March 19.
