Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield will host an art show this weekend. 

Paintings of Wood Lake, by 82-year-old Richfield resident Marilyn Gronner, will be on display 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Fireside Room of the nature center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive.

