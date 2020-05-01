bl30COrocks-1.jpg

Bloomington’s Girard Lake Park at 8401 France Ave. has a nature trail that, like many recreational trails during the coronavirus pandemic, has become an outlet for artistic and inspirational embellishments, many in the form of painted rocks. Some offer messages or words of encouragement, and others depict colorful images, such as a ladybug or a fly with colorful wings. (Photos courtesy of Libby Kieser)
bl30COrocks-2.jpg

Bloomington’s Girard Lake Park at 8401 France Ave. has a nature trail that, like many recreational trails during the coronavirus pandemic, has become an outlet for artistic and inspirational embellishments, many in the form of painted rocks. Some offer messages or words of encouragement, and others depict colorful images, such as a ladybug or a fly with colorful wings. (Photos courtesy of Libby Kieser)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments