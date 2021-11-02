With all 19 precincts reported, Edina School Board candidates Dan Arom, Karen Gabler, incumbent Erica Allenburg and Michael Birdman have won the race.
Incumbent Owen Michaelson and candidate Nicole Schnell trailed behind the frontrunners.
The six candidates sought election to four open board seats, which in addition to Allenburg and Michaelson, are held by boardmembers Matthew Fox and Ellen Jones. Fox and Jones did not seek re-election.
Arom received about 19% of the votes, Gabler with 18.6%, Allenburg with 18.5% and Birdman with about 17.3%. Michaelson received about 12.6% of the votes and Schnell with about 12%.
Arom, 48, who has three kids in the district, is a 1990 graduate of Edina High School. He has been involved with various local groups to aid food insecurity, such as Loaves and Fishes and Good Grocer. Arom has also served on the Edina Education Fund board, the high school’s Booster Club as a president and the high school’s Student Activities Advisory Committee.
Gabler, a 44-year-old parent to three kids in the district, is currently an instructor in the Reading Department of Normandale Community College. She was co-chair of two district funding referendum campaigns, including the “Yote Yes” effort for the 2017 operating levy and 2021 technology levy. Gabler has also served as the co-chair of the Edina Education Fund since 2019.
Allenburg, who was first elected to the School Board in 2017, has served as the board’s chair for the past two years. The 47-year-old Edina parent has two kids in the Edina school district. In addition to serving on the School Board, Allenburg has participated in various Edina community groups, including Edina A Better Chance Foundation and Creek Valley PTO.
Former CEO and executive consultant Birdman, 49, has been involved in the community since at least 2009. He served as an eight-year member and chair for six years of the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission. He was also a volunteer for the district’s Test the Nest program. Birdman has two kids in the district.
Arom, Gabler, Allenburg and Birdman had all received an endorsement by the Edina teacher's union, Education Minnesota/Edina.
Michaelson, who has four current and past kids in the district, was elected to the School Board in 2017. He has participated in the community as a Cubmaster at Highlands Elementary for eight years and a coach for soccer and basketball. A resident of 22 years, Michaelson has also been a youth church volunteer.
Schnell, a 46-year-old Edina parent to three current and past kids in the district, has been involved in Edina Schools through Cornelia Elementary PTO, Edina Cheer and planning for the senior party. Schnell has lived in Edina for a total of 30 years. She has also volunteered for Achieve Minneapolis.
The Edina School Board is made up of seven citizens, who are each elected to four-year overlapping terms. Elections are held every two years.
