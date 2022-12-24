The restoration of Arden Park – and the portion of Minnehaha Creek that runs through it – was recently recognized with a national engineering award.
The 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Program, considered the greatest celebration of engineering excellence in the world, recently showcased 195 achievements by members of the American Council of Engineering Companies.
Work at Arden Park was part of a series of improvements along Minnehaha Creek to restore the creek from Minnetonka to Minneapolis in a way that connects people and communities to a vibrant, healthy, beautiful natural resource, a city press release explained.
Minnehaha Creek had been listed on the State’s impaired waters list due to low dissolved oxygen, high chloride and high E. coli bacteria, which has led to poor biological communities. Over the last century, the creek has been ditched and dammed as its wetlands were filled and urban runoff increased.
Layering natural resource benefits with community, the Arden Park project was a collaboration between the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District and city of Edina. The following improvements were made as part of the project:
• Improved water quality – The stormwater management features of this project keep 30 pounds of phosphorus and 18,000 pounds of sediment out of Minnehaha Creek every year.
• Restored stream health and habitat – Removing the 54th Street dam and re-meandering Minnehaha Creek restored over 2,100 feet of streambank, added 230 feet of stream length and created diverse aquatic and terrestrial habitat.
• Four new creek accesses allow paddling, tubing, fishing or wading
• New park shelter and outdoor gathering space
• Enhanced open space
• Upgraded hockey rink
• Expanded trail network and new boardwalk
• More than 400 new trees planted
• Invasive buckthorn and ash trees preventatively removed
• Expanded pollinator habitat
A panel of 29 judges representing a wide spectrum of built environment disciplines selected 36 projects for top Engineering Excellence Awards: 20 Honor Awards, 16 Grand Awards and the Grand Conceptor Award for the year’s most outstanding engineering achievement. The Minnehaha Creek, Arden Park project, submitted by Inter-Fluve on behalf of project partners Stantec, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, the city of Edina, Rachel Contracting and Prairie Restorations, was presented a Recognition Award.
For more information on Arden Park, visit EdinaParks.com. For more information on the city of Edina’s Engineering Department, contact City Engineer Chad Millner, 952-826-0318 or cmillner@EdinaMN.gov.
