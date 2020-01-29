Before Super Bowl LIV gets underway, the community is invited to lace up their skates from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, for Super Skate Sunday at the newly restored Arden Park, 5230 Minnehaha Blvd., weather permitting.
Residents will have the opportunity to explore the new ice rink, open skate areas and the 1,500-square-foot shelter building which serves as a warming house during the winter months. Free winter hats, hot cocoa and cookies will be available while supplies last.
The new shelter includes large windows that overlook the skating areas, playground and Minnehaha Creek. Designed with input from nearby residents, the Arden shelter boasts a unique look and is the premiere shelter in the city’s park system.
In the event of a rink closure due to extreme cold or unstable ice, updates will be posted at EdinaParks.com. Text the word CLOSURES to 57838 to sign up for text updates.
For more information on the Arden Park restoration project, a joint project of the city of Edina and Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, visit EdinaMN.gov/ardenparkproject.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.