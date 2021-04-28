The city of Edina’s annual Arbor Day celebration returns this year with a special tree planting along the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail segment in Fred Richards Park.
City Forester Luther Overholt will lead in the planting of 10 trees starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30. Five of the trees are pollinators and the other five are species that cope well with the changing climate.
The trees are pre-emptive replacements of ash trees in that section of the park. Emerald ash borer is rapidly spreading in Edina, killing any untreated ash trees in the pests’ wake. Overholt urges anyone with an untreated ash tree in their yard to have it checked immediately and begin treatment if they want to save it. Some trees he’s seen recently are already too damaged by the invasive pest to save.
“I’m finding ones where if people don’t take it down immediately, it could fall into their driveway or house,” he said.
Attendees at the Arbor Day celebration should bring gloves and must wear a mask. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended, as are clothes that can get dirty. The event is limited to 50 people and social distancing is required. Attendees should park in the lot of the former Fred Richards clubhouse, 7640 Parklawn Ave., and walk into the park toward the trail where the park maintenance staff can be seen preparing.
In addition to learning about proper tree-planting techniques, attendees can ask questions about emerald ash borer or any other tree topics.
If a resident has an ash tree in their yard, Overholt will examine it and give a recommendation on either treatment or removal. Property owners must arrange the treatment or removal on their own. Learn more about emerald ash borer at bit.ly/UMEashborer.
For more information on the event or to request that Overholt check an ash tree, contact him at loverholt@edinamn.gov or 952-826-0308.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.