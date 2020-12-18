The city of Edina seeks applicants for eight of its 10 advisory boards and commissions. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 31.

There will be open positions on the Arts & Culture Commission, Board of Appeals & Equalization, Community Health Commission, Energy & Environment Commission, Human Rights & Relations Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, Planning Commission and Transportation Commission. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and own or rent in Edina to participate. Most appointments are three years in length and begin March 1. Appointments will be made in February.

To learn more or to apply, visit edinamn.gov/apply_bc. For more information about city of Edina boards and commissions, contact Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon at 952-826-0360 or mlamon@edinamn.gov.

