Residents and business owners who want to help shape the future of the Edina’s southwest quadrant are urged to apply to be part of the Cahill District Plan Working Group, according to a city news release.
Those interested in applying can do so at bit.ly/BTECahill and selecting the link to apply. Applications are due Friday, Dec. 10.
The Cahill District is bounded by 70th Street West, Cahill Road, Highway 100, and the Bloomington city line. Two years ago, the city completed a small area plan for the 70th and Cahill neighborhood node. This project expands on that by including all of the industrial and business park areas to the south and east.
Working groups are established by the city’s advisory commissions and they work at the discretion of the commission. The purpose of this working group is to complete a district area plan to be adopted into the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
It is anticipated that the working group will meet once or twice a month for meetings that are 1-2 hours in length. Meetings are slated to begin in February 2022 and be completed by May 2023. The working group will also support workshops with the greater community.
The District Area Plan will be approved by the Edina Planning Commission and City Council, then presented to the Metropolitan Council for approval before it is adopted into the city’s Comprehensive Plan later that year.
For more information on the Cahill District Area Plan, visit bit.ly/BTECahill or contact the Planning Division at 952-826-0369.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.