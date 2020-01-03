An Apple Valley man is being credited with rescuing a woman who fell through the ice on the Minnesota River in Bloomington, on New Year’s Day.
According to the Bloomington Police Department, a woman fell through the ice on the Minnesota River, between Lyndale Avenue and Cedar Avenue, around 5:15 p.m. Jan. 1 while attempting to retrieve her dog.
KSTP-TV reported that Mike Torp of Apple Valley was riding his bicycle in the area when he spotted the woman before she fell in.
Torp was able to pull the woman back to shore by using his bicycle. Bloomington fire and police responded once the woman was out of the river. The woman refused medical attention. She and the dog were driven to a family member’s house after the incident, police said.
“I would like to acknowledge the actions of the citizen on the bike who rescued the victim from the water. His quick and calculated response quite possibly prevented this incident from ending tragically,” Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley said in a statement.
