The College Board Advanced Placement program has recognized one National AP Scholar, 19 AP Scholars with Distinction, 21 AP Scholars with Honor and 65 AP Scholars from Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy high schools.
National AP Scholars are students with an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more exams. Jefferson senior Amy Wang was the district’s National AP Scholar.
AP Scholars with Distinction are students with an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams. AP Scholars with Distinction from the district are Alexander Carpenter, Joseph Carpenter, Alivia Farrell, Joseph Gathje, Anna Gaul, Will Grant, Robert Holzman, Alex Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Jamie Melville, Isabel Moss Magana, Alexander Pazahanick, Edda Pederson, Kyle Rue, Joseph Shetaye, Noreen Si, Elissa Sybesma, Anna Tinklenberg and Walter Van Dyke.
AP Scholars with Honor are students with an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams.
AP Scholars with Honor from the district are Anna Benjamin, Alyssa Berglund, Eva Berglund, Johnathan Busch, Benjamin Carpenter, Harrison Chapple, Elaina Creagan, Kennedy Davis, Tuan Dinh, Gavin Gascho, Sara Grosser, Rachel Huberty, Clare Koll, Nicholas Nguyen, Bryan Orcutt, Jenna Sorenson, Jackson Stanton, Janie Traylor, Rachel Twite, Kathryn Wenzel and Megan Zheng.
AP Scholars are students who earned a score of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
AP Scholars from the district are Yasmin Ahmed, Andrew Barton, Benjamin Brom, Norah Brown, Clayton Carlson, Alec Chamberlain, Ethan Clare, Genevieve Coate, Gracen Crombie, Sophia Ferris, Sofia Fischer, Nicolas Fox, Raul Garcia, Makenzi Glass, Eleanor Graff, Grace Hoffhines, Alyssa Jahr, Grace Jarvis, Zach Jensen, Alana Johnson, Clara Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Payton Johnson, Morgan Jones, Jerome Kelly, Rachel Knudson, Anne Louise Kolstad, Laura Landini, Madeline Lopez Vergara, Andrew Marchant, Gabriel Mastel, Jonathan Mathieu, Gabriel Meier, Isabelle Miller, Maggie Mills, Katrina Moberg, Harun Mousa, Denny Nguyen, Chloe O’Neill, Nicole Osness, Connor Park, Olivia Penrose, Emileo Peralta, Kendall Porter, Reese Prellwitz, Joy Quach, Jason Rikprashad, Aidan Roy, Leeanna Saeny, Kelly Scott, Thomas Siesennop, Charles Slipka, Isaac Stein, Skylar Strudwick, Rose Studer, Calla Swanson, Megan Tan, Aiden Van Peursem, Hannah VanOverbeke, Brady Vogt, Joseph Wiklund, Xiaoxin Zeng, Zachariah Zesch, Irene Zheng and Jian Zhou.
