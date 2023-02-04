As Minnesotans gear up for another blast of cold winter weather, the Animal Humane Society is sharing tips for keeping your pets safe, comfortable and entertained:

Once temperatures dip into the single digits or below, always keep cats indoors and only take dogs outside for quick potty breaks. The amount of time a dog can stay outside comfortably depends on their age, health, size and breed. Elderly, young, small and thin-coated animals are particularly susceptible to cold weather.

