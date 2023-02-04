As Minnesotans gear up for another blast of cold winter weather, the Animal Humane Society is sharing tips for keeping your pets safe, comfortable and entertained:
Once temperatures dip into the single digits or below, always keep cats indoors and only take dogs outside for quick potty breaks. The amount of time a dog can stay outside comfortably depends on their age, health, size and breed. Elderly, young, small and thin-coated animals are particularly susceptible to cold weather.
If your dog starts lifting their paws or shivering, take them back inside immediately. Ears and paws are particularly vulnerable to frostbite. Be sure to remove all ice, salt and caked snow from your pet’s paws and coat.
To protect your dog’s paws, consider using booties or paw wax (be sure to wipe the wax off when back inside). For quick potty breaks, you can also shovel a path in your yard and cover it with straw. The straw keeps the snow off your pet’s paws and keeps waste within reach for easy clean up.
Know of outdoor cats in your neighborhood? Feral cats are accustomed to living outside and tend to be quite resilient. You can help them stay warm during cold snaps by building an outdoor cat shelter. Feral cats will gravitate toward warm places, so be sure to tap your hood before starting your car to make sure a cat isn’t underneath the car or inside the engine.
If your dog has energy to burn, help them stay mentally and physically active inside using brain games, like food puzzles, destruction toys and treasure hunts. Obedience training and specialty classes can be a great outlet for your pet’s energy as well.
Watch out for antifreeze spills – it’s a sweet-tasting fluid and one lick can be fatal to animals.
