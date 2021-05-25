City Manager Scott Neal has named Andrew Slama as Edina’s next fire chief. Slama previously worked for the Edina Fire Department from 2013 to 2018. He currently serves as the fire chief for the city of Savage.
“I feel fortunate to have Chief Slama join our Fire Department,” Neal said in a press release. “His previous experience at Edina Fire combined with his chief experience at Savage Fire gives him valuable perspective to lead our department into the future.”
Slama will begin his duties as Edina Fire Chief Tuesday, July 6.
“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead the Edina Fire Department,” Slama said. “It has been a goal of mine to return to this organization and re-join the incredibly talented employees in the city of Edina. The values of the organization, along with the culture that I strive to create, will ensure a team that serves the residents each and every day.”
With more than 17 years of fire service experience, Slama has been a part of Savage Fire Department since 2008, progressing through the ranks as firefighter, captain, fire marshal, deputy chief and chief on both an interim and permanent basis.
Slama’s work history also includes five years with the city of Edina and four years with the Mdewakanton Fire Department in Prior Lake, serving both communities as a paramedic-firefighter. He worked as a firefighter in Mankato from 2004 to 2007. Slama earned his degree from Rochester Community and Technical College.
For more information about the Edina Fire Department, visit edinamn.gov/fire or call 952-826-0330.
