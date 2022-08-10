Ron Anderson headshot

Ron Anderson

Edina City Councilmember Ron Anderson has announced his candidacy for reelection.

Anderson, a political independent with no party affiliation, is also president of Woodbridge Management and managing partner of Northridge Properties, as well as a current member of the Edina City Council, his announcement letter states. He formerly served as managing Vice President of Coldwell Banker operations in Edina. He notes he has been the recipient of many recognitions and awards for his work but is most proud of his service to the city of Edina.

