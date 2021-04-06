egg bloomington 2021

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse greets cars beginning their journey through the Marsh Lake Playfields parking lot April 3, collecting candy and other gifts in lieu of the annual egg hunt that was canceled for the second year in a row as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
egg bloomington 2021 -2

The Easter Bunny poses alongside car windows for pictures with backseat passengers at the final stop of the eggstravaganza. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments