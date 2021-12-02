AMA Sushi, which offers a combination of Tibetan and Japanese fare, has opened at 50th & France at 5033 France Ave S.
“Ama” means “mother” in the Tibetan language, and in this case, it is a family affair with brothers Sonam Nyorie and Rinpo Yak teaming up to serve patrons.
Sonam and Rinpo are Tibetan immigrants who came to the U.S. over a decade ago to live the American dream, a news release said. AMA honors the cuisine of their homeland, while also drawing on Sonam’s skills as a sushi chef – a craft he developed working in multiple sushi restaurants on the east coast and in the Twin Cities. The brothers started their entrepreneurial journey together years ago, running food truck Volcano Hibachi. Rinpo closely consulted on the development of Momo Sushi, the restaurant’s sister location in Northeast Minneapolis, and now the brothers are partnered on AMA – making the family business official.
Offerings include the Lungta Roll, which features spicy salmon, tuna, and yellowtail, topped with avocado and tobiko; Tibetan momos, which are traditional, handmade steamed dumplings; and sushi, sashimi, made-to-order poke bowls, handmade appetizers, and stir-fry and rice dishes.
AMA also offers a curated selection of sakes as well as wine and local beer.
The restaurant is closed on Mondays, but open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
For additional information, go to @amasushiedina on Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.