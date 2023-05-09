Current Jam, the Edina High School Concert Choir’s iconic spring concert of song and dance, is marking its 50th anniversary this spring.
Concert dates are May 17-19 at 7 p.m., and May 20 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. All shows will be held at Edina High School’s Fick Auditorium, 6754 Valley View Road.
To mark the 50th anniversary, a special invitation has been sent out to all Current Jam alumni to participate in the 1 p.m. matinee performance on May 20, according to a press release from concert organizers. Alums will sing “Thank You for the Music,” a 1970s show tune by ABBA.
A fundraising effort, “50 for 50,” is also underway to raise money for unique choral music opportunities for future EHS choral music students, as well as EHS student scholarships for those intending to pursue a music career in higher education. To RSVP or for more information, alumni should “like” or “follow” the Edina High School Choir’s Facebook or Instagram page. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning May 4 at edinachoirs.org.
Current Jam began in 1973 under the direction of Choir Director Bill Hughes to showcase student talent in individual and small-group performances, as well as to provide the opportunity for the choir to perform arrangements of pop tunes. Many of the arrangements were created by the students themselves.
“I remember deciding on a song and my friend, Bob Guberud, wrote the arrangement and pulled together the band,” Mary Carlsen Lilja, now an Edina grandmother of eight, said in the press release. Lilja sang “Thunder and Lightning” in the first concert.
Lilja joined others, like Laurie Wilson Spencer (also an Edina grandmother), who sang the Roberta Flack classic “Killing Me Softly,” as the students – with the help of Hughes – started what has become a go-to event every spring.
To date, more than 4,000 students have participated in Current Jam. While Current Jam has evolved over half a century, it has remained faithful to its roots as a well-balanced, entertaining show of large-group choral numbers as well as special acts performed by a wide variety of solo groups. Tradition is a key element of the production. The senior video — introduced in 1977 — has had the choir singing “Times of Your Life” each year.
