Current Jam alumni

From left to right, Laurie Wilson Spencer, Bill Hughes and Mary Carlsen Lilja reminisce about the 1973 Current Jam. (Submitted photo)

Current Jam, the Edina High School Concert Choir’s iconic spring concert of song and dance, is marking its 50th anniversary this spring.

Concert dates are May 17-19 at 7 p.m., and May 20 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. All shows will be held at Edina High School’s Fick Auditorium, 6754 Valley View Road.

