As measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 prevent large gatherings, Edina’s alternative to the traditional Fourth of July celebration is taking shape.
For 2020, the event will take the form of a virtual parade experience, with clips from community and entertainment groups and tributes to grand marshals. The parade will be broadcast on Comcast channels 15 and 16 at 10 a.m. July 4 and posted on the city of Edina’s YouTube channel.
Planners had hoped to host a central children’s parade as well, but since Minnesota state guidelines place a cap of 25 or fewer people for outdoor events, such an event won’t happen. Fireworks have also been cancelled, but this year’s event will offer a few other ways for the community to connect and celebrate Independence Day.
That includes do-it-yourself parade kits that are being dispensed so that residents can organize their own neighborhood children’s parades. The kits can be ordered at tinyurl.com/ybpuqqoz. The deadline to order the kits is July 1.
The community is also encouraged to enter a Fourth of July photo contest in which people dress up in their Independence Day gear and show off their patriotic decorations. Prizes will be awarded through the Edina Fourth of July Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Contestants should email photos to photocontest@edinaparade.org by July 2. Winners will be announced July 4.
