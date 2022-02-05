The editor in chief of Alpha News will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.

Anthony Gockowski, the editor of a website that reports local political news, will speak 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Info: republicanseniorsmn.com

