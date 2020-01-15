New and returning members of the Edina School Board hosted its annual organizational meeting Jan. 6, kicking off the year by shuffling officer roles.
Leny Wallen-Friedman, who had been board chair for four years, handed over the gavel to Erica Allenburg, who is in her third year on the board.
As approved unanimously by members, the school board begins 2020 with the following composition:
• Chair: Erica Allenburg
• Vice Chair: Leny Wallen-Friedman
• Clerk: Ellen Jones
• Treasurer: Matt Fox
• Assistant Treasurer: Owen Michaelson
• Assistant Clerk: Julie Greene
• Assistant Clerk: Janie Shaw
The school board also made committee appointments, assigned liaisons to district schools and other outside organizations, and designated representatives to councils and committees.
View all board member appointments on the district website: tinyurl.com/ql6wmle.
