Erica Allenburg will file her papers to seek one of the four available seats on the Nov. 2 ballot in the upcoming Edina School Board race.
As a sitting Edina School Board member, Allenburg has been unanimously elected its board chair twice and served on numerous committees, including the Minnesota School Board Association, Special Education Council and Parent Leadership Council.
“The most important thing to me has always been, and will always be, the students of our school district. If re-elected and as a current parent in the district, I look forward to continuing to promote the educational needs of all students. I also think it is imperative that we keep innovating and providing future-ready skills for our students so they are prepared to be leaders in the workforce of the future,” Allenburg said in a press release.
She added, “I also want to make it known that I oppose the insertion of politics into local School Board races. As a member of the school board and representative for our community, my role is non-partisan, therefore I will continue to lead with the district’s vision forefront in all my decisions: For each and every student to discover their possibilities and thrive.”
In addition to serving on the School Board, Erica spends time with her husband of 18 years, Tom, and her children. Her step-son, James, a graduate of Edina High School, is in the Air Force and her son, Paul, and daughter, Ava, are students in the Edina school district. Erica serves on multiple boards within the community, including the Edina A Better Chance Foundation and Her Next Play.
Allenburg was the 2017 award recipient of the Edina Community Foundation’s Connecting with Kids Leadership Award for her work with Twice Exceptional Youths.
Allenburg will kick off her campaign at a meet-and-greet at the Rosland Park picnic shelter on Monday, Aug. 30, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
To learn more about Allenburg and her reelection campaign for Edina School Board, go to erica4edina.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.