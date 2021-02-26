Edina Public Schools has announced that all 25 National Merit semifinalists from September 2020 have advanced to finalist standing. These Edina High School students are among 15,000 students nationwide who will continue to compete for Merit Scholarship awards.
There are 1.6 million entrants in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Students enter by taking the PSAT/NMSQT test during their junior year of high school. Only 50,000 students with the highest scores qualify as either a commended student or semifinalist.
As semifinalists advance to finalist standing, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation evaluates students based on abilities, skills and accomplishments, and selects around 7,600 finalists for Merit Scholarship awards. Students will be notified of their selection to receive a Merit Scholarship award beginning in March and continuing to mid-June.
The following students have been named National Merit finalists: Avantika Adhikari, Claire Anderson McElligott, Nihar Atri, Claudia Chang, Nicholas Fu, Leo Hickey, Megan Huang, Evan Jiang, Owen Kareken, Allison Koester, Shreya Konkimalla, Ryan Koo, Nicolas Landon, Katherine Lin, Arjun Maheshwari, Yash Mangalick, Thomas Ouyang, Gavin Richards, Henry Rose, Sara Schrag, Richik Sinha Choudhury, Chloe Swanson, Elise Wallen-Friedman, Isaac Wu and Alexis Yi.
