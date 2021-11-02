After an uncontested election featuring three candidates and three open seats, Rachel Banks Kupcho, Eric Carter and incumbent Tim Pollis will take a seat on the Richfield School Board.
Banks Kupcho led the field with 297 total votes, Eric Carter garnered 296 votes and Pollis finished with 292 votes. There were 38 write-in votes.
Banks Kupcho, a community organizer, said in a previous interview that student representation was her number one issue.
“By properly representing students, families, teachers, and leaders across the district, we can contribute to the students’ success, both short and long-term. In addition to that, I think we need to address and tackle the disparities that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted within our education system,” she said.
Carter, the chief technology officer for a local tech company, said he looks forward to providing an impact on the board.
“First, I think it’s important to understand what a school board member can influence,” he said in a previous interview. “They can impact the district’s policies, vision, and they supervise the school’s superintendent. I think the issues we’re facing today are the same as 10 years ago – safety and our children’s overall education.”
Pollis, the lone incumbent, said providing opportunities and consistency for all stakeholders will allow the board and district to reach their goals.
“We have a few issues that are ongoing and improving, but remain incomplete,” he said in a previous interview. “We need to make clear the list of current opportunities for all and increase those opportunities; improve the achievement for all; and, communicate more clearly in all aspects of our operation. If we align the district’s funding with the district’s strategic plan we will take significant steps towards achieving these goals.”
Richfield School Board members receive a monthly $500 stipend in exchange for their public service. There is an additional $300 per year for the member serving as clerk and $600 per year for the member serving as chairperson.
The new term for the newly elected candidates will begin Jan. 3.
