Alice Mann, SD50 candidate

Alice Mann

Voters in Edina and Bloomington chose Democrat Alice Mann to represent Minnesota’s Senate District 50 in the Nov. 8 election.

With 27 of 28 precincts reporting, Mann received 63.4% (27,683 votes) while her Republican opponent, Doug Fulton, received 36.55% (15,962). Write-in votes totaled 22, accounting for less than 1% of all votes.

