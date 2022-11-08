Voters in Edina and Bloomington chose Democrat Alice Mann to represent Minnesota’s Senate District 50 in the Nov. 8 election.
With 27 of 28 precincts reporting, Mann received 63.4% (27,683 votes) while her Republican opponent, Doug Fulton, received 36.55% (15,962). Write-in votes totaled 22, accounting for less than 1% of all votes.
Mann was a Minnesota State Representative from 2018 to 2020 and said she was running for office because she was “sickened by stories of people having to choose between rent or groceries and basic medical care.” She said she wants to focus her efforts on ensuring health care is considered a human right, providing high-quality education and protecting women’s rights.
With the state Legislature’s budget surplus, Mann said she would fund a special education cross subsidy to allow public schools to use their revenue for other things they need. She stated would also allocate money for Minnesotans who are struggling financially.
Mann has an MD from Meharry Medical College and an MPH from John Hopkins University and Bloomberg School of Public Health. She currently works as an emergency room physician at Northfield Hospital and as the medical director of Wayside Recovery Center.
Senate District 50 covers southern and eastern Edina and western Bloomington.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.