Retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page will be reading from his 2021 children’s book this weekend at the Richfield Farmers Market.

Page will be reading from his 2021 book “Bee Love (Can Be Hard)” at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The farmers market is held in the picnic pavilion of Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave.

  

