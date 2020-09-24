The AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour, the only home tour that showcases the work of registered members of the American Institute of Architects Minnesota, is going online this year and will feature homes in and around Edina.
The 13th-annual tour will be available online between Sept. 26, and Oct. 10 at homesbyarchitects.org. Guests will be able to explore 17 newly constructed homes, remodeled residences and additions from their own home. This year’s tour will feature a range of project sizes, styles, techniques, and budget scopes from all over Minnesota.
With the help of Spacecrafting, a real estate photography service, the tour will provide an immersive, 3D virtual experience with 360-degree views of every room and interactive tags in various areas of each home so guests can learn specific details such as countertop materials, wall finishes or flooring.
Tickets can be purchased at homesbyarchitects.org. Ticket prices are $15, and $10 for students.
For information on the American Institute of Architects Minnesota, visit aia-mn.org.
