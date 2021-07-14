The 14th-annual AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour will be held Sept. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This year’s roster of homes showcases 17 newly constructed and remodeled residences, with 13 available to explore in-person and four available to tour virtually. All homes are designed by registered members of the American Institute of Architects Minnesota, or AIA Minnesota. The tour includes two Edina homes.
The AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour features a range of project sizes, styles, techniques, budget scopes and neighborhoods. There is no other home tour like it in the state, as it places emphasis on the talents of local architects and their collaborative relationships with homeowners, according to a press release.
At the “in-person” homes along the tour, visitors can meet the designing architect and team, ask questions and learn their process firsthand.
They will also get a close-up look at how an architect can transform ordinary living spaces into personalized environments by responding to each homeowner’s needs.
The “virtual” homes will be available to view beginning 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and will be available through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Tickets to the 2021 Homes by Architects Tour will go on sale in early August. Tickets are $20 in advance for all 17 homes or $10 for a virtual homes-only ticket. Tour tickets may be purchased on-site at any of the participating homes for $25.
Discounted tickets for youth and students will be offered. Children under age 5 are free. To purchase, go to homesbyarchitects.org, starting in early August.
The 2021 Tour is supported by City Homes, LLC, Streeter Custom Builder, Kolbe Gallery Twin Cities and Showcase Renovations.
