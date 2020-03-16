The Edina School District closed its doors to students beginning today, March 16, two days ahead of the closure date mandated by the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the statewide closures March 15, prompting district leadership to meet and discuss the next steps in Edina. They opted to keep students home immediately, with staff meeting Monday for a planning day, according to a message sent to district families.
Tuesday is planned to be an opportunity for students to pick up personal items, books, technology and medication. While students won't be in classrooms, the district is continuing to offer food to those on the free- and reduced-price lunch program in the form of bagged meals available via curbside pick-up. District students who live in Minneapolis may pick up their meals at the school closest to them if they don't wish to travel to Edina.
Edina Schools are on spring break March 23-27. For now, the state is mandating that public schools close until March 27.
The school district plans to notify students and parents in the event its online e-learning program is initiated. The program was created to continue teaching students during one- to two-day weather-related closures, but planning teams are revisiting the program to make sure it can operate for a longer period of time, according to the district.
On top of the school closures, the Edina School Board meeting and work session scheduled for March 16 have also been cancelled.
Visit the district's school closure resource page at edinaschools.org/schoolclosure for more information.
