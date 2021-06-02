The Academy of Holy Angels and Richfield High School seniors will participate in commencement exercises Sunday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 9, respectively.
AHA graduation June 6
The Academy of Holy Angels High School will host graduation for 147 students at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, on the front lawn of the school, 6600 Nicollet Ave., Richfield.
School officials stated that all required distancing protocols will be followed at the time of the graduation and Baccalaureate ceremonies.
Baccalaureate ceremonies will be held in the AHA Convocation Center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Father Mike Tix will preside.
Info: Visit academyofholyangels.org, or call 612-798-2600.
Richfield High School graduation June 9
Richfield High School seniors will participate in the 2021 graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, on the school school’s football field, 7001 Harriet Ave., S.
All graduates and guests will be required to wear a face covering. However, families who need or want social distancing may still request it. There will be a specific section reserved for groups of four that will be seated 6 feet from other families.
In the event of inclement weather, the indoor plan will be to have three smaller ceremonies in the gym, and each graduate will be allowed two guests.
These ceremonies will be spaced throughout the afternoon and evening and will allow for social distancing of attendees.
• 4 p.m. - Last names, A-G
• 5:45 p.m. - Last names, H-N
• 7:30 p.m. - Last names, O-Z
For guests unable to attend the graduation ceremony in-person, a live stream of the commencement will be shown on the district’s YouTube channel. The link will be posted on the district website, rhs.richfieldschools.org.
