School continues 88-year tradition of giving
The Academy of Holy Angels Christmas Basket Project kicked off its annual Christmas basket project at an all-school Convocation on Thursday, Dec. 5.
This annual effort is one of the oldest traditions in the 88-year history of AHA, taking its name from the decorated baskets that the young AHA students would bring to nearby families in need during the early years of the school.
Many of the recipient families at that time were local farmers living near AHA. Being the time of the Great Depression, the students at AHA would spend the weeks before Christmas making homemade gifts and baking holiday treats to bring to the families in need.
Then, before the girls went home for their holiday break, they would walk to their sponsored family’s home, make dinner, and share a meal with them as the family opened their gifts from the students.
This tradition has carried on in some way, shape, or form since 1932. In following “Love thy dear neighbor without distinction,” AHA partners with Family Solutions, a local 501C3 non-profit agency, whose mission is to work with families in crisis and transition.
The school’s relationship with Family Solutions spans 25 years and faculty and staff considers program director Inez Grace an integral part of the AHA family.
The program is sponsored by the AHA Student Government.
Each homeroom is assigned a family profile. The usual ratio is one family member per every three students in the homeroom. So, a homeroom of 15 students will get a family of five.
Students team together with their classmates and sponsor a family member. The average individual donation is $25 to $35. The students do the shopping and bring in the new and unwrapped gifts to their homeroom.
Faculty and staff without a homeroom are teamed together and also provide for families.
Last year, the AHA community sponsored 54 families and expects a simliar number in 2019.
Student government funds (the proceeds from school dances) are used to provide each family with a gift card to the grocery store they named. In the amount of $15 per-person in the family, the gift card is intended to assist in buying the holiday meal.
Student government funds are also used to assist AHA students who are unable to provide money to the project. If an AHA family is in need, the student simply lets their homeroom teacher know, and money is provided to them to go shopping for the gift.
In addition to the students and staff at AHA, many times alumni and other community members contact the school to sponsor a family.
The project will culminate at a community Christmas Basket Prayer Service on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the school’s gymnasium.
During the service, the donated gifts will be blessed and presented to Family Solutions and its clients.
Gregg Sawyer, advisor to student government, spearheads this program. Any inquires may be directed to Mr. Sawyer at gsawyer@ahastars.org.
(Story courtesy of AHA)
