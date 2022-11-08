Kate Agnew - Voters Guide

In unofficial results reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State Nov. 8, Edina voters elected Kate Agnew and Julie Risser to fill the two open seats on the City Council, narrowly ousting incumbent candidate Ron Anderson.

Agnew received 30% of the vote (11,833 votes) while Julie Risser received 25.1% (10,131). Incumbent Ron Anderson received 24.8% of the vote (9,710) votes. Janet Kitui received 12% (4,692) and Jeff Hovanec, who had suspended his campaign, received 6.5% (2,527).

