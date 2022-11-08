In unofficial results reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State Nov. 8, Edina voters elected Kate Agnew and Julie Risser to fill the two open seats on the City Council, narrowly ousting incumbent candidate Ron Anderson.
Agnew received 30% of the vote (11,833 votes) while Julie Risser received 25.1% (10,131). Incumbent Ron Anderson received 24.8% of the vote (9,710) votes. Janet Kitui received 12% (4,692) and Jeff Hovanec, who had suspended his campaign, received 6.5% (2,527).
Agnew has a BA from Macalester College and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is currently vice president of engineering at Kyros and is the chair of the Edina Planning Commission, treasurer of philanthropies for the Edina Federated Women’s Club and a member of the Hennepin County Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
Agnew said she ran for City Council to ensure it remains “a first-class community for all families.” She wants to prioritize creating affordable housing, adapting to climate change and making sure all Edina residents feel safe. She stated that the city’s planning process is dependent on residents sharing their thoughts and concerns and vowed to listen to all voices in the community.
Risser has a BA from Carleton College, an MA from Indiana University and a Ph.D from the University of Iowa. She works as an assistant professor of land acquisition for solar energy, a museum director, editor and AmeriCorps volunteer. She is also an Edina Energy and Environment Commissioner and a board member of Clean Water Action Minnesota and National Clean Water Action.
Risser said she ran for City Council because she is concerned about over-development in Edina, in addition to public safety, road congestion and infrastructure maintenance, according to her statements in the Sun Current Voters Guide. She said that as a councilmember, she will focus on ensuring developments are beneficial to residents and align with community expectations.
