Nearing the two-month anniversary of his DWI crash, David Hutchinson announced Feb. 1 that he has made “the difficult decision to not seek re-election for Hennepin County Sheriff in the 2022 election.”
The news release announcing the decision was issued after calls for his resignation had mounted, with those pleading for him to step aside including Gov. Tim Walz and the majority of the Hennepin County Board.
In the aftermath of the crash, which occurred early in the morning Dec. 8 on Interstate 94 near Alexandria, Hutchinson remained unswayed by calls for his resignation and said in a WCCO interview that he planned to seek reelection. But the pressure to leave office increased as details from the crash emerged.
While the Bloomington resident took responsibility for the DWI and single-vehicle wreck in a public statement issued later that day, documents from the investigation showed that he initially told responding law enforcement officers he had not been driving.
The investigation also found that the county-owned Ford Explorer he was driving reached 126 miles per hour before the crash.
Hutchinson, who according to a urine test had a blood-alcohol concentration of .134, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI in December and was sentenced to two years probation.
In announcing the suspension of his campaign for reelection, Hutchinson signaled he still has no plans to resign. “I will spend the remainder of my term ensuring that the residents of Hennepin County continue to get the service they expect from our office,” he said in the Feb. 1 statement.
In that announcement, he reflected on a tenure that began in 2019. “I am incredibly proud of the work my agency has accomplished during my time as Sheriff,” he said.
Hutchinson praised the “care, dedication and thoughtfulness” of his employees. “My staff have been very supportive during this difficult time,” he said, “and they have remained committed to serving the over 1.2 million residents of Hennepin County.”
