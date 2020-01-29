Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing and Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light will host a joint caucus training 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Edina Community Lutheran Church, 4113 W. 54th St., Edina.
The training will focus on housing policies that impact transportation systems, carbon emissions and climate change. All are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.