Aeon, a nonprofit developer, owner and manager of affordable homes, recently announced the opening of 70 new affordable homes in Edina. The property’s name, The Sound on 76th, pays homage to its history as the former site of Flyte Tyme Studios, according to a news release.
The new property provides affordable homes one block off France Avenue near Southdale Center. Amenities at the property include an outdoor play area and green space, a fitness center, indoor bike storage, a community room and a learning center with computers.
Most of the units are two- and three-bedrooms. Eight homes are designated for people leaving homelessness, and are affordable at or below 30 percent of the area median income, or AMI. The residents in these units will receive supportive services from Haven Housing.
Half of the units are affordable at or below 50 percent AMI, with the remainder affordable at or below 60 percent AMI, the news release said.
“We are thrilled to welcome more than 200 residents into the Aeon family at The Sound on 76th. We are so grateful for the City of Edina and the many other partners and community members that helped make these new homes possible,” Eric Anthony Johnson, president and CEO of Aeon, said in the news release. “The demand we have seen for these 70 homes – especially for larger families – tells us they are needed, and our work must continue.”
