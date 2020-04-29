A 56-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Bloomington on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of West 90th Street after receiving a 911 call at 6:45 a.m., according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
At the scene, officers discovered an unconscious adult female who showed signs of recent trauma. Life-saving measures were performed and she was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, Hartley noted.
The victim and suspect are related, but Hartley did not elaborate on the relationship or the circumstances of the arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.