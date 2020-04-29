A 56-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Bloomington on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. 

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of West 90th Street after receiving a 911 call at 6:45 a.m., according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley. 

At the scene, officers discovered an unconscious adult female who showed signs of recent trauma. Life-saving measures were performed and she was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, Hartley noted. 

The victim and suspect are related, but Hartley did not elaborate on the relationship or the circumstances of the arrest. 

