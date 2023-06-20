Twenty-five adult learners graduated from Choice Academy and Metro South Adult Basic Education on June 8 at Kennedy High School’s auditorium.

The Class of 2023 includes 12 Choice Academy graduates, seven Metro South graduates and six students who earned their General Education Development certification.

