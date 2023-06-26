Martin Luther Campus of Bloomington will host an open house for its Adult Day Services programs at Creekside Community Center.

The open house is 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments