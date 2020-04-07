For many Bloomington students, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in an extended spring break as schools scrambled to prepare for distance learning during as schools statewide shutdown.
For the teachers at Nativity of Mary School in Bloomington, it was quite the opposite.
“They did not have a spring break, in my opinion,” said Ryan Pajak, the school’s principal.
Teachers at the Catholic school spent time during their spring break planning for education away from the classroom, connected by laptop computers, email and Wi-Fi signals. With no blueprint to follow, there will be trial and error in the way students and teachers communicate in their effort to translate the lessons of the classroom to the electronic communication that has taken its place, according to Pajak.
“We will continue to evaluate what we’re doing and adjust as needed,” he said.
The uncertainty of the pandemic has required a lot of flexibility and rewriting of the script, he noted.
The school relies upon Bloomington Public Schools for its bus service, and the public school district announced March 12, a Thursday, that it would close its buildings two hours early the following day to allow its staff to begin preparing for distance learning. The district offered Nativity of Mary the option of dismissing its students two hours early, as well, or keeping its usual dismissal time. Nativity of Mary didn’t close early that Friday, but the decision by the public school district was a harbinger of what was to come.
“Our time with our students might be coming to an end soon,” Pajak recalled.
When Gov. Tim Walz made his March 15 announcement that schools were to close by March 18, the Bloomington district decided students would not return to the classroom on March 16. And with that decision, the district would not be offering bus service to Nativity of Mary on March 16. That meant the Catholic school students were not returning either, Pajak explained.
Nativity of Mary’s staff spent two days preparing for distance learning and gave it a three-day trial beginning March 18. The school’s spring break followed the trial run, giving teachers a week to build upon the plan they had quickly assembled before resuming distance learning March 30. That plan will continue, at a minimum, through April. While it’s too early for an analysis, the ability of students and teachers to transition from the classroom environment to the online world has been positive, according to Pajak.
“The success that they’re having is incredible,” he said.
The students at Bloomington Living Hope Lutheran School have had a similar transition.
The school likewise closed two days prior to the governor’s order, using that time to prepare for distance learning. Teachers with experience using online classroom programs led tutorials for the staff of the Lutheran school, with March 18-20 serving as a trial run prior to spring break. Teachers used spring break to prepare materials for students to take home, and parents were able to pick them up on March 30, according to Mike Butzow, the school’s principal.
The teaching methods for the school’s pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students include old-fashioned worksheets and electronic forms and quizzes for older students, Butzow said. Video conferencing is being implemented to bring students together and is used by the school’s faculty for its staff meetings, where teachers discuss the successes and challenges they’ve experienced, he explained.
Ensuring all students are able to participate electronically was among the concerns of converting to distance learning. Living Hope provides computers for all students in grades 5-8 and had laptops available for younger students who didn’t have access to adequate technology in their home, Butzow explained.
The state’s rapid experiment with distance learning is an unfortunate and difficult situation, but it will prompt schools to move faster toward incorporating distance learning into their curriculum, according to Butzow.
“We need to make this a regular part of what we do,” he said.
At Nativity of Mary, laptop computers are available for students in grades 4-8 through a University of Notre Dame partnership program, Pajak said. Likewise, his school had computers available for kindergarten through third-grade students if needed, he noted.
Living Hope teachers are available each weekday from 9:30 a.m. to noon to work with students, be it through email communication, video conferencing or a telephone call, Butzow said. Teachers make a point to interact with their students, and the parents of those students, daily to discuss any difficulties the families are encountering at home, according to Butzow.
Education has always been a collaborative process among the teachers, students and their families, Butzow noted. “It has never been more important and apparent than it is now,” he said.
“Every kid, every day” is the motto at Nativity of Mary, according to Pajak.
The disruption to the school year meant art and athletic programs are on hold, if not canceled. A school musical at Nativity of Mary won’t be held this spring, and a Living Hope basketball team’s spring break tournament in Indiana was canceled. An annual tradition at the Lutheran school is an eighth-grade class trip to Washington, D.C., and that is on hold with the hope that it can be rescheduled, possibly this summer, Butzow explained.
The trip is “truly one of the highlight events of our school culture,” he said. Fundraising for the trip occurs all school year, and the trip often involves as many parents as it does students. More than 60 people were scheduled for the spring trip, he noted.
For now, schools are closed through May 1.
“We’re treating this as if we’re coming back May 4, with the understanding it’s a very real possibility that we’re not,” Pajak said.
