Ranks 1,001 out of 5,000 schools
Newsweek recently announced its ranking of the top 5,000 STEM high schools for 2019, honoring excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Academy of Holy Angels of Richfield has earned the 1,001st spot on the list.
Of receiving this honor, Principal Heidi Foley said, “We at Academy of Holy Angels are really happy about being included and highlighted in this list of schools that demonstrate strength, rigor, and commitment to STEM. Our science department’s comprehensive course offerings, coupled with the robotics, engineering, and math extracurriculars make our program interesting and hands-on for students. The AHA STEM diploma recognizes and rewards students’ exemplary performance in these areas. We’re looking forward to the opening of our new STEM Center in the 2020-21 school year where we will be able to offer more advanced and sophisticated research and lab work.”
AHA has created a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) diploma which recognizes students who have dedicated themselves to mastery of this rigorous course of study and who can demonstrate and apply 21st-century skills in critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration in both curricular and co-curricular areas.
Newsweek, with its long history of reporting on scientific breakthroughs, technological revolutions, and societal challenges, partnered with STEM.org to rank America’s Best STEM High Schools. The list includes schools in every region of the country that offer skilled teachers who keep up with developments in these fields and who create dynamic learning environments to engage their students.
The top 5,000 schools were curated from STEM.org Educational Research using a proprietary scoring logic that took into consideration a broad set of quantitative and qualitative data inputs. The purpose was to determine which primary/secondary institutions in the U.S. best offer students experiences in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – as defined by the Congressional Research Service – while preparing them for post-secondary outcomes. Additional factors, including affluence and median household income, were taken into consideration in compiling the rankings.
Academy of Holy Angels is a Catholic, coeducational, college preparatory high school in Richfield, educating students in grades 9-12.
