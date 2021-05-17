Performances will be held on the front lawn at Holy Angels
Starlight Productions, the theater school within Academy of Holy Angels (AHA) high school, will perform "The Wizard of Oz" on the picturesque front lawn of the school.
This year’s spring musical will take place as an outdoor theatrical event (weather permitting), using the historic 1931 English Gothic school building as the backdrop for the classic story.
The production was slated for performance last year, but the shutdown stopped the journey to the Emerald City short.
The cast of 33, Toto included, have embraced the numerous changes in COVID protocols and have been tenacious in their work to bring this show to life.
In the event of rain, the production will be moved into the gym, which has a COVID seating capacity of 250 people.
Gregg Sawyer, theater director, said, “When I started at AHA in 1983, I could not have dreamed of producing a show on the front lawn. Turns out, it is a perfect spot for 'The Wizard of Oz.' The AHA building serves as the backdrop for the wizard's chamber as well as the witch's castle. Without the beautiful AHA theater at our disposal due to space constraints, we have had to really think ‘outside the box’. But the monkeys will fly, the witch will melt, and the wizard will ascend. This has been fun to create.”
Show dates are 5 p.m. Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.