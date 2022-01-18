This story was updated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18
The Academy of Holy Angels canceled classes Jan. 18, with school officials at first announcing it was “due to an unforeseen emergency.”
The district issued a subsequent announcement around noon stating that the school was closed because of a voicemail left by an unknown person indicating there was an explosive device planted somewhere on the school’s grounds.
The statement was signed by Board President Tom Shipley, Principal Heidi Foley, and Assistant Principal Mark Melhorn.
The release stated:
“In the early hours of Jan. 18, an unknown person called Academy of Holy Angels and left a voicemail implying an explosive device posed a threat to the school. Out of an abundance of caution, AHA Administration and the Richfield Police Department evacuated the school building. Students who were in the building were directed by faculty to the Southwest Dome to wait for return rides home. Those who had not yet arrived on campus were instructed to return home. AHA enacted its emergency SchoolMessenger phone system and email alerting all community members to the school closure.”
K-9 units from four local police agencies swept the entire building and announced an “all-clear,” the release stated. With that announcement, the building was deemed safe for students and staff to return to school.
School officials announced that the school would be reopened for instruction with a late start schedule Wednesday, Jan. 19, with the first period beginning at 8:25 a.m.
The release added that a New Jersey school by the same name received a similar threat Tuesday morning.
“The Richfield Police Department is actively working in collaboration with New Jersey law enforcement to investigate the incident,” the release states.
The evacuation
Students who had arrived on buses to begin their school day after the long holiday weekend were sent home immediately, as were all others who had arrived for school Tuesday morning.
“If your child rides a bus, they will go home on the bus. If they drive, they have been told to go home. If your child is still at school, please pick them up as soon as possible,” a message on the school’s website stated this morning.
