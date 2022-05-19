To promote water safety and the usage of U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices while swimming, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office have partnered with Edina-based Abbey’s Hope Charitable Foundation and other public safety organizations for a water safety event called Splash into Summer, according to a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At the event, the organizations will give away up to 1,000 brand-new lifejackets to children and adults.
The event will be held Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at Crosby Farm Regional Park, 2049 Crosby Farm Road, in St. Paul. This location is updated from a previous location specified in the news release.
Attendees will also be able to explore Hennepin County and Ramsey County water patrol boats and learn about water safety from organizations like the National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard, Hennepin EMS and St. Paul Parks and Recreation.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Abbey’s Hope plan to give away 2,000 lifejackets by the end of summer 2022, thanks to a financial contribution from the Hennepin Sheriff Foundation.
“Based on the turnout of last year’s lifejacket giveaways, it was obvious that this program should continue and expand to incorporate other partners,” Sheriff David Hutchinson said in the news release. “Encouraging children to wear Coast Guard-approved lifejackets while swimming, especially in open water, is such an easy way to prevent a fun day from turning tragic. We hope that by encouraging safe water behavior before the swimming season starts in earnest that we can reduce the drowning incidents that are unfortunately so common during Minnesota’s warmer months.”
Katey Taylor, founder and president of Abbey’s Hope, said in the news release that the organization is “pleased to work with all these wonderful organizations towards our shared goal of promoting water safety.”
She added, “Our organizations are dedicated to educating parents and caregivers on ways to be safe in natural water settings. We cannot say this too much: the best way to prevent a water-related tragedy is to wear a properly fitted, Coast Guard approved life jacket every time you are near, on, or in the water.”
