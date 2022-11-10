The Chinese American Chamber of Commerce, Asian Media Access and Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce will host the AAPI Virtual Business Summit on Nov. 14. The free event features educational opportunities for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as networking opportunities and keynote addresses from successful AAPI business leaders. Interested AAPI community members and business owners are invited to sign up for the summit.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing civil unrest in the United States have contributed to an environment of uncertainty. Those most affected have often been small businesses in the service industry, including those owned by members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

