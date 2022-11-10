The Chinese American Chamber of Commerce, Asian Media Access and Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce will host the AAPI Virtual Business Summit on Nov. 14. The free event features educational opportunities for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as networking opportunities and keynote addresses from successful AAPI business leaders. Interested AAPI community members and business owners are invited to sign up for the summit.
The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing civil unrest in the United States have contributed to an environment of uncertainty. Those most affected have often been small businesses in the service industry, including those owned by members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
“AAPI-owned businesses generate more than $700 billion in annual GDP and employ about 3.5 million people, according to a 2021 McKinsey report,” said Ange Hwang, Executive Director, Asian Media Access. “Despite this, businesses owned by AAPIs received only $7.7 billion from the federal government’s 2021 $277 billion Paycheck Protection Program aimed at helping small businesses through the pandemic. We hope this AAPI summit can be the starting point to nurture more AAPI small businesses.”
The goal of the summit is to bring together business owners, civil society members, community leaders, nonprofits and state and government officials in support of the small business owners of the AAPI community. It will focus on presenting ideas for the growth and development of the affected communities.
“The summit will provide valuable training, information, and resources to our underserved communities. It is open to the public,” said John B. Yang, Chair of the Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce. “We are here to serve all, and our goal is to help businesses and entrepreneurs sustain and grow. We are stronger together.”
There are several benefits to attending a business summit virtually. “The summit will be recorded and accessible for ninety days,” said Poh Lin Khoo, CEO, Khoo Consulting, who is serving as the summit’s program director. “Our small businesses will be able to watch and learn on their own time, while keeping their businesses operating.”
The event will empower the AAPI business community with the right tools, resources, and knowledge to help them flourish in this challenging time. It will also provide opportunities for connection and collaboration among small business owners.
The event will focus on these 4 tracks: business communication and marketing; diversity, equity and inclusion; the government contract and business certification process; and small business financial management and investment trends
The summit is also encouraging sponsors and other community members to take part and support the cause. They can do this by arranging work opportunities for the AAPI community or offering business-related gifts in-kind, and leading workshops.
