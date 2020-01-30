nativityofmarybusdriverappreciation

First-grade students at Nativity of Mary School in Bloomington gather around Bloomington bus drivers during a bus driver appreciation breakfast in December. The students sang for the drivers, who are invited to the school for an annual appreciation breakfast. All Bloomington Public Schools bus drivers are invited to the breakfast each year, as school district bus drivers provide the Catholic school’s bus service. (Submitted photo)

