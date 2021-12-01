Jefferson Theatre Company will present “A Seussified Christmas Carol” starting this weekend.

Performances are Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 in the Bloomington Jefferson High School auditorium, 4001 W. 102nd St.

A whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story, featuring wacky rhymed couplets, performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Nov. 27 and Dec. 2-4. Matinee performances are 1 p.m. Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 4, with the Nov. 27 show being a preview show for seniors.

The play is directed by Laura Schmit. Jefferson Theatre Company will be collecting donations of unwrapped toys at each performance to benefit Toys for Tots.

Tickets, $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, are available online and at the door one hour prior to each show.

Info: jeffersontheatrecompany.org

