The annual dinner is a fundraiser that supports the Optimist Club of Richfield's Avenue of Flags program and other Optimist programs that benefit Richfield youth.
A chili reception in Richfield
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Mike Hanks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Local racer killed in Sunday evening crash
- Brewpub, arcade coming to Columbia Heights
- Kitchen fire temporarily closes Hong Kong Buffet in Elk River
- Head-on crash in Wyoming injures two
- Romantic comedy filmed at Isanti’s Erickson Farmstead
- Missing cold case continues to haunt Little Falls woman
- Man grows pineapple ... in Blaine?!
- Kwik Trip celebrates two grand openings in North Branch
- Second Amendment sanctuary effort underway in Mille Lacs County
- LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Hunting & Recreation named ‘Large Business of the Year’
Images
Videos
Commented
- Coon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down (3)
- Jeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover (3)
- Unresponsive government created Trump, Brexit (2)
- Carolyn M. Howard (2)
- One bad idea deserves another (2)
- Were you surprised at the result of the impeachment trial? (1)
- James "Jim" Stang (1)
- Rosemount resident self-publishes book about NDE (1)
- Make MLK Day a holiday for all (1)
- Maple Grove Middle School parents address bullying at board meeting (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.