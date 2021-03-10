Devarsh Borah, an eighth grader at Valley View Middle School, took first place in the middle school division with his video submission for the Minnesota Urban Debate League and Star Tribune-sponsored essay/video competition on criminal justice reform. Borah is a member of the 212 Student Leadership Team at the middle school.
The competition, organized following the death of George Floyd, was an opportunity for students ages 10 to 18 to create a video, essay or audio submission. Students engaged in critical thinking and advocacy, addressing changes that the community, state or nation should make in regards to racial injustices and inequities, according to a district press release.
