Allie Adie, Luke Anderson, Alex Heroff, Bernie de Hoog, John Meyer, Chris Liston and Ryan Schmitz took the oath of office March 17 at Edina City Hall and officially joined the Edina Fire Department as paramedic/firefighters.
“These seven paramedic/firefighters all have strong backgrounds in emergency medical services, and most have a good deal of firefighting experience as well,” Assistant Fire Chief Pete Fisher said. “This group will increase our daily fire department staffing levels to the point where we will be able to staff an additional ambulance 24 hours a day.”
Six of the seven paramedic/firefighters were hired through a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response grant the Edina Fire Department was awarded in 2019. The approximately $900,000 grant will help offset the expense of hiring the additional staff through the grant’s completion in March 2023. The seventh position will replace a paramedic/firefighter who is slated to retire this summer.
Liston, Badge 157, said he is looking forward to getting to know his shift.
“There wasn’t one person who wasn’t smiling or willing to introduce themselves and strike up a conversation,” he said of his first impression of the department.
De Hoog, Badge 156, is just as excited about the new opportunity, saying the Edina Fire Department “is a fantastic place to work while being able to provide fire, medical and rescue response all in house. I knew as soon as I had the opportunity to meet some firefighters at the station that this was the place I wanted to work my career.”
These positions help meet the findings of the 2017 public safety staffing study completed by Novak Consulting that determined additional staff was needed with the increased call load.
