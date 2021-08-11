Six candidates filed for the Edina School Board election. The filing period closed Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.
There are four seats up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election. The board terms of Erica Allenburg, Matt Fox, Ellen Jones and Owen Michaelson will expire on Dec. 31.
Allenburg and Michaelson have filed for reelection. Four new candidates, Dan Arom, Karen Gabler, Michael Birdman and Nicole Schnell have also filed for reelection.
The Edina School Board consists of seven citizens elected by voters in the district. Members are elected to four-year overlapping terms with elections held every two years, according to a district press release. Members may run for reelection at the end of a four-year term.
Voters will be able to learn about the candidates at two forums. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the League of Women Voters Edina will host a candidate forum at Edina City Hall, 7-9 p.m.
Another forum, hosted by the Parent Leadership Council of Edina schools, will take place at the Edina Community Center in room 348, 10-11 a.m.
Board members who are elected in November will begin their tenure on Jan. 1, 2022.
