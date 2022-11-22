50th & France will help Edina get into the holiday spirit Saturday, November 26, with a Tree Lighting Ceremony, live performances, food and family activities.
Small Business Saturday (all day)
The retail and business district is hosting an entire day of activities to support local businesses and kick off the holiday shopping season. Small Business Saturday will take place at stores around the district, and outside with free holiday ornament-making, horse and carriage rides, ice sculptures, toboggans and snowshoes, Santa’s sleigh, hot chocolate, chorale performances and more in the public plaza 11a.m. to 3 p.m.
Small Business Saturday supports the 125 retailers, restaurants and businesses at 50th & France, promising patrons one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences. Many stores are offering discounts and incentives Nov. 26.
Holiday Happenings (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Free activities for families to enjoy on the plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market Street, include:
• Holiday ornament-making, led by artist EHOLTart (free)
• Ice sculptures, including a husky dog pulling a toboggan that kids can “ride”
• Santa Claus will arrive on the plaza at 3 p.m. and will stroll the district until 6 p.m.
• Edina Chorale performs around the district – 1-3 p.m.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
The tree lighting celebration will feature chorale and dance performances, caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, and food and beverages. It takes place in front of At Home & Co., 3924 W. 50th St.
Schedule of events:
• Edina High School Chamber Singers – 3-4 p.m.
• Singalong by the tree – 4:15 p.m.
• Performances by Platinum Dance – 4:30 p.m.
• Warm treats and beverages from Thumb Cookies (for purchase) & Edina Coffee Roasters (free hot chocolate) – 3-6 p.m. or while supplies last
• Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides – 1-6 p.m., beginning at entrance to Nolan Mains apartments
• Remarks by Edina Mayor James Hovland and Tree Lighting – 4:30 p.m.
• Basses Wild a capella group from the University of Minnesota performs in front of the tree following the ceremony
Free parking is available in the North and Center ramps. More info is at the Facebook event page: fb.me/e/30vWz9zXG
